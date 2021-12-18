'Junior Maharashtra 2021' Aurangabad district audition on December 23

Activity by Lokmat Campus Club and Creative Group

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

The Aurangabad district audition for the state level Junior Maharashtra-2021 Season 2 organized jointly by Lokmat Campus Club and Creative Group for school children will be held on December 23 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Game-X Prozone Mall.

This competition will be held in 4 age groups. The first group 'A-C' is for 3 to 5 years old. The second ‘B’ group will consist of students from 1st to 4th standard, the third ‘C’ group will be from 5th to 7th class, the fourth ‘D’ group will be from 8th to 10th standard students.

The competition will be held in different rounds. For this competition, the contestants will have to face introduction, general knowledge, talent round and examiner round. The winner, first runner up, second runner up will be selected in each group. Apart from this, awards will be given for best walk, best costume, catchy smile, wow hair and cute child face etc. Apart from this, participants will also be given certificates and gift coupons.

The winners of the various rounds of the competition will be admitted for the final round. The final round will be held on December 25 at Hotel Manor, Kranti Chowk. Seven participants from every group will get a chance to participate in the state level competitions to be held in Pune and Mumbai.

Training of selected contestants

Participants selected for the final competition will be given two days training. In addition to self-introduction, talent, examiner rounds, walks and formation will be taught. The organizers have informed that reputed trainers have been appointed for the training. One may contact Ravi Jaiswal on 9823085956 to participate in this competition.

Time of audition at Prozone Mall:

1) Group A - 4 to 5 pm

2) Group B - 5 to 6 pm

3) Group C- 6 to 7 pm

4) Group D - 7 to 8 pm