Jyoti Phulari gets Ph.D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) conferred Ph D in Public Administration on Jyoti Phulari. She submitted her her thesis titled ‘Yashwantrao Chavan Vikas Prashasan Prabodhanichya Prashikshan Karyakramacha Chikitsak Abhyas’ under the guidance of Dr Shyam Shirsat.