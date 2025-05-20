K V Wahul takes charge as minority commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A senior officer and deputy secretary (Department of Public Health), Kirankumar Vasant Wahul, has been transferred on promotion as the Commissioner of the Minority Development Department.

Wahul took over the charge of the office, situated on the Haj House, and held a meeting with the office staff to review the government's ongoing minority welfare schemes.

Wahule clarified that he will ensure that the government schemes meant for the overall development and upliftment of minorities are implemented and achieve their purposes.