Kabutar Ja..Ja, Kabutar Ja...Ja.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 1:

I am definitely sure that you will be thinking about the opening lines of the famous song from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer super hit movie Maine Pyar Kiya, but the case is different. A good samaritan (common man) deserves an applaud, who set free a pigeon entangled in kite string (manja), before it becomes a morsel of a cat. The true incident took place in Younus Colony today at around 12.15 pm. The ideal act indeed makes him an 'unsung' hero.

This is the story of Ramu Bhai (a trader from Gujarat). He is into the imitation jewellery business and visits places in Aurangabad in a privately hired auto with his wife and female members of the family. On Tuesday, while his wife was

showing products to one of the potential buyers in his house at Younus Colony, Ramu Bhai was waiting outside the house.

There was little coldness in the city's weather, therefore, the trader prefer to stand and enjoy sunlight. He spotted the legs of one pigeon that got encircled due to nylon manja (kite string) and the bird collapsed and fell in the campus of one housing complex. The trader, without wasting time, entered the gate of a housing complex, picked the pigeon in his hands and removed the strings entangling legs and wings and then set the bird free to fly in the sky.

There were a little or few onlookers witnessing the incident, but they were all praise for this unsung hero, as he did not wait and wasted time and performed his bit by saving the life of the bird.

The bird-lover Ramu Bhai said, " There should be no obstructions in performing our 'bit'. We should be on our toes to save humans, birds or animals trapped in crisis. I am happy that the bird was saved as the cat was about to pounce and run away."

According to a bird expert Dr Kishore Pathak, " The society direly needs good samaritans like him."