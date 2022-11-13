Kalam-e- Iqbal mesmerises audience

Maharashtra Muslim Awami Committee (MMAC) and SANI International Pvt Ltd hosted the event jointly. Firdos Fatema delivered the introductory speech.

Prominent Urdu poet Dr A G Khan and Maulana Dr Sadr-ul-Hasan Nadvi-Madani spoke on Allama Iqbal's life, philosophy, thinking and poetry. Khalid Saifuddin, Wajed Qadri, Maulana Iqbal Ansari, Khan Mukhim Khan and Shafi Shaikh were the chief guests.

The names of the prominent personalities of the city who were felicitated for their remarkable contribution in various fields are as follows; Ahmed Iqbal, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shagufta Qazi (Education) and Sarfaraz Khan (all from Education), Khalid Ahmed (History Academy), Akhila Siddiqui (Textbook Board Member), Jameel Sani, Zahoor Khalid (ex-Senate Member), Abdul Kader Amodi (Entrepreneur), Syed Aminuddin Azmat (Architect), Yusuf Shaikh (Political), Dr Irfan Khan (Police Department), Mateen Khan (social activist), Farooq Patel (Construction and developer) and Maqsood Ansari (social work).

Famous Sufi singer Sami Saudagar presented the writings of Allama Iqbal to the audience through Ghazals and Nazms that included ‘Sitaro Ke Aage Jahan Aur Bhi Hai, Abhi Ishq Ke Imtehan Aur Bhi Hai; Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua Banke Tamanna Meri; Tere Ishq Ki Inteha Chahta Hoon; Shikwa and Jawab-e-Shikwa.

The audience was mesmerized by Kalam-e-Iqbal. Dr Sohail Zakiuddin conducted the proceedings of the programme in poetic form. Nasser Nahdi, Khaja Sharfuddin Mulla, Salik Hasan Khan, Abdul Rauf and others took efforts for the success of the event.