Kalasagar Dandiya Utsav 2025 a great success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Kalasagar Dandiya Utsav 2025, presented by Shri Balaji Industrial Park and co-sponsored by RJ India and Nyara Jewellers, attained great success, attracting over 7,000 members. The event featured top-notch entertainment and exciting lucky draw gifts worth lakhs of rupees. Melody artist Sodani sisters, Sharavani Mahajan and DJ Richpal with band troop from Mumbai are the main attractions.

Founder Ashoo Darda and superintendent of police (rural) Vinaykumar Rathod graced the occasion. Kalasagar president Vijay Agarwal expressed gratitude to sponsors and gift providers, crediting the team's hard work for the event's success.

The judges included Suchi Pagariya, Shreya Bajaj, Rajlaxmi Lodha, Mitali Houzwala, Sayali Gandhi, and Dr Sonali Deshmukh.

The lucky draw winners were given attractive prizes like gold coin (1 gm), air cooler, O2 Gym membership, silver coin (50 gms), 43 Led TV, Safari luxury bag and Samsung Tab 5G.

The organising team, led by Vijay Agarwal, Ravi Rajpal, Vijay Goyal, Rajendra Maheshwari, Rekha Rathi, Dr Vishal Ladniya, Bhavesh Saraf, Nilesh Deshpande, Nilesh Tayal, Nikita Agawal, Nidhi Agarwal, Ashutosh Agarwal, Antim Ayran, Parth Agarwal and others worked tirelessly to ensure the event's success.