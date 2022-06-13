Kalasagar’s health check-up camp inaugurated

Aurangabad, June 13:

The health check-up camp of Kalasagar Team-2022 was inaugurated at Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital on Monday. Medical director of the Hospital Dr Vijay Borgaonkar inaugurated the camp at 4.30 pm today while health check-up of the members will commence on June 17.

President of Kalasagar Anil Munot, Dhoot Hospital’s administrator and secretary of Kalasagar Dr Himanshu Gupta, its treasurer Vaibhav Malpani, Executive Director of Lokmat Group of Newspapers Karan Darda, Shaikh Habib, Prashant Gandhi, Aruna Jhunjhunwala, Manish Parekh, Nirmala Choudhary, Shailesh Kasliwal, other office-bearers of the cultural association, doctors and employees of the hospital were also present.

Gopal Agrawal, Shyam Agrawal and Sapna Agrawal from Riddhi Siddhi Cotex were the sponsors of the camp. Dr Borgaonkar has appealed to all the members to avail of the camp. Dr Gupta gave information about the camp. Anil Munot expressed gratitude to all the doctors and employees of the hospital. Kailas Jain conducted the proceedings while Shweta Bhartiya proposed a vote of thanks.

Camp to begin on June 17

The health check of members will begin at Dhoot Hospital on June 17. Dr Gupta said that all the doctors of the Hospital will counsel and guide Kalasagar members during the health check up.