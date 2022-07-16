Kalash sthapana programme today

Aurangabad, July 16:

A chaturmas Kalash installation (Sthapana) programme has been organised at Rajabazar Jain temple on July 17. The programmes will begin with Panchamrut abhishek of Bhagwan Shantinath at 7.30 am and puja at 8.30 am. A grand procession of the Kalash will be taken out in the presence of Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj from Rajabazar at 1 pm. It will pass through Kirana Chawdi, Shahgunj, Sansthan Ganpati Chowk and will conclude at Shri Hirachand Kasturchand Kasliwal prangan. The organisers have appealed to be present on the occasion.