Kalasharohan Mahotsav in My World concludes

Aurangabad

The idols installation and Kalasharohan Mahotsav in Manjeet Pride Group’s ‘My World - My Pride’ concluded on Saturday amid enthusiasm and religious fervour. In the three-day festival, customers, well-wishers and devotees participated in various religious events in large numbers. People had a curiosity about the new Phase - 3 project of Manjeet Pride Group’s and many people booked the houses during the Mahotsav. These included officers on higher positions and even common people.

Earlier, the directors Navin Bagadiya and Nitin Bagadiya handed over the houses to the customers of Phase - 2 project.

The directors said that the dreams of many people have come to life after purchasing houses in My World. The relations with the customers had enhanced during the Mahotsav.

Dignitaries and the directors of Manjeet Pride Group handed over the houses to the customers during the Kalasharohan Mahotsav in My World - My Pride housing project.