‘Kam Bandh Andolan’ entres 6th day in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The indefinite agitation of daily wage employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University entered its sixth day on Wednesday.

A total of 443 employees started ‘Kam Bandh Andolan’ on August 9 demanding to remove contractors for hiring staff and appoint employees on scale. Students' and teachers' unions also supported it. Leaders of the different political parties met the agitators and declared their support.

MLA Pradeep Jaiswal met the agitators and held discussions on their demands. He also met vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. Head of Bhimshakti Employees union Kiranraj Pandit said that they continued their agitation as no solution was found in MLA Jaiswal-VC Dr Fulari’s meeting. Former deputy Mayor Raju Shinde was also present with Jaiswal. Some leaders representing MLA Sanjay Shirsath met the VC. A group of students led by Satish Lokhand met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was in the city recently.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that the administration had sympathy with the employees who have been working through contractors in the university for the past many years.

“There is no permission from the government to recruit non-teaching staff. If the government grants permission, the administration may think about recruiting eligible candidates. The administration is constantly holding discussion with the employees. Surely, there will be a solution to the issue,” he added.