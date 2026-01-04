Kamalabai Gaurishankar Vyas passes away
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 4, 2026 20:55 IST2026-01-04T20:55:04+5:302026-01-04T20:55:04+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kamalabai Gaurishankar Vyas (75), a resident of Shivaji Chowk, passed away in Mumbai in the early hours ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kamalabai Gaurishankar Vyas (75), a resident of Shivaji Chowk, passed away in Mumbai in the early hours of January 4. Her last rites were performed at the Jakat Naka, N-6 Cidco crematorium in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
She is survived by three sons, two daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren. She was the mother of assistant provident fund commissioner Mukteshwar Vyas, and judge Nileshwar Vyas and Dattaprasad Vyas of Mulund, Mumbai.
(photo)Open in app