Kannad police conduct route march for free elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police conducted a route march in Kannad on Saturday to ensure that the Municipal Council elections here are held in a peaceful atmosphere.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Aparajita Agnihotri, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Santosh Gorad, Police Inspector R B Sanap, APIs Dr Ramchandra Pawar and Kunal Suryavanshi led the road march.

Officers and 55 constables from Kannad town, rural and Pishore police stations participated in it.

This route march passed through Kannad Town Police Station, tehsil Office, Annabhau Sathe Chowk, Pishore Naka, Telephone Office, Karimnagar, Shani Mandir, Siddique Chowk, Municipal Council road and culminated at the city police station.

PSI Kesharsingh Jarwal, Tilakchand Pawar, ASI Nasser Pathan, Sanjay Atole, Dinesh Khedkar, Ganesh Jain, Kailas Karvande and others participated in the route march.