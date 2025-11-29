Kannad water scheme and Autram Ghat are ours: Atul Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The new water supply scheme for Kannad city from the Ambadi Dam and the tunnel work at Autram Ghat have been made possible due to the efforts of our MP, Dr Bhagwat Karad. No one else should take credit for this, OBC welfare minister Atul Save said, indirectly (without naming) criticising leaders of the Shinde Sena during a campaign rally held here on Saturday.

A public meeting was organised in support of Swati Kolhe, the BJP–NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate for the post of Kannad Municipal Council president, as well as for other candidates contesting for municipal councillor positions. Speaking on the occasion, Save said, “We hold the most important portfolios in the state, the Chief Ministership and the Finance Department. Therefore, there will be no obstacles in the development of Kannad.”

Former MLA Nitin Patil, BJP district president Sanjay Khambayate, Dr. Sanjay Gavhane, Uttam Rathod, Bharat Rajput, Kishor Pawar, Ganesh Ghughe, Lalit Surase, Sunil Pawar, NCP tehsil president Kailas Akolkar, municipal president candidate Swati Kolhe, group leaders Santosh Kolhe and Prashant Agrawal, among others, were present. The programme was introduced by Subhash Kale.