Kanpur, Bangalore, Delhi flights land in the city

Disruption at Mumbai airport leads to flight cancellations and diversions in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An evening flight operated by IndiGo on the Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Mumbai route was abruptly canceled due to an incident at Mumbai airport on Thursday. Additionally, flights bound for Kanpur, Bangalore, and Delhi from Mumbai had to be diverted to Chikalthana airport. All three aircraft touched down at Chikalthana airport within a brief 15-minute interval.

A charter plane had crashed at Mumbai airport around 5 pm on Thursday. Consequently, flight services at Mumbai airport were significantly disrupted. Flights bound for Mumbai from various cities were redirected to alternate airports. Chikalthana international airport was promptly notified of the diversions, and operations were advised to continue until further notice. As a result, airport officials and staff remained on high alert.

Between 6:45 pm and 7 pm, three incoming planes sequentially touched down at Chikalthana airport. These flights originated from Bangalore, Delhi, and Kanpur en route to Mumbai. The aircraft remained at Chikalthana airport until 8:30 pm. Sharad Yeole, the airport director, and Vinayak Katke, the airport assistant general manager, confirmed the landing of the three planes at Chikalthana airport.