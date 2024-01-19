Kar sevaks and meritorious to be felicitated on Sunday

Sadguru Shri Nipat Niranjan Maharaj Samadhi Trust

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kar sevaks of Ayodhya and meritorious sports persons and students will be felicitated on Sunday by Sadguru Shri Nipat Niranjan Maharaj Samadhi Temple trust in Hanuman tekdi area at 10 am.

Many Ram devotees from Begampura area participated in the Karseva held in Ayodhya in 1992. Pran pratistha of the Ram idol will be held on January 22 in the grand temple being built in Ayodhya.

On this occasion, the Sadguru Shri Nipat Niranjan Maharaj Samadhi Mandir Trust,will felicitate Karsevaks and meritorious athletes, students and dignitaries. Trust president Dyaneshwar Jadhav, Dayaram Basaiye, secretary Vinayak Pandey and others have appealed to be present for the programme.