Karnapura Jain Mata Temple's twelfth anniversary celebrated

Aurangabad:

The twelfth anniversary of the Shri Sarvatobhadra Parshwanath Bhagwan Jain Temple and 12 Kuldevi Mata Temple Karnapura under the Shri Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar, was celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm. Hundreds of devotees had thronged the temple since morning. The ceremonies began with the Mahashantidhara abhishek of Shri Sarvatobhadra Bhagwan. The entire temple area was illuminated on this occasion.

The Mahaarti of Shri Sarvatobhadra Parshwanath Bhagwan and Kuldevi Mata was performed in the by the Namokar Bhakti Mandal. Panchayat president Lalit Patni, secretary Ashok Ajmera, Karnapura temple chief convenor Chandmal Chandiwal, joint-convenor Pramod Pandey, vice president Vinod Lohade, Joint secretary Naredra Ajmera, Trustee MR Badjate, Mahavir Thole, Mahendra Thole, Manoj Chhabda, Motilal Patni, Hemant Bakliwal, Shailesh Chandiwal, Munna Chandiwal and others were present. A large number of devotees from Arihantnagar, Balajinagar, Cidco, Hudco, Chawani, Rajabazar, Chintamani Colony and Mohanlalnagar were present on this occasion, said chief convenor Chandmal Chandiwal, Pramod Pandey.