Karnataka Sangha celebrates women's day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Karnataka Sangha organized an International Women's Day programme on March 8, at the Guruvarya Lahuji Salve Health Centre.

The event featured Dr Aruna Lokhande, a recent Marathwada Bhushan award recipient, as the chief guest. Breast cancer surgeons Dr Ashutosh Tondare, Dr Ruchita Baheti Tondare, and Dr Smita Murke provided valuable guidance on women's health issues including causes and treatments for breast and oral cancer, along with government schemes that can help women access affordable care.

Women who had battled cancer shared their experiences, while Dr Murke highlighted the importance of yoga for managing stress. Savita Kulkarni, a trustee of the health centre, and other accomplished women were felicitated during the event. Sangha vice president Subhash Amane, joint secretary Vimla Habbu, Sangameshwar Ragte and others were present.