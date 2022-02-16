Karodiwal and Suyog Machhar shine as ABC and CREDAI advance

Aurangabad, Feb 16:

ABC and CREDAI sailed into semifinals of the Icon Cup cricket tournament, organised by the Icon Steel at the MGM ground here today.

CREDAI rode on opener and player of the match Suyog Machhar's fluent 47 (32 balls, 7x4) to score 122 for 7 wickets in the allotted 15 overs against Government Contractors. Amit Bhandari remained unbeaten on 17.

For Government Contractors, all-rounder Mihirr Mulay bowled well, snaring three wickets, while Vikrant Kulkarni bagged two wickets.

In reply, Government Contractors were restricted to 104 for 6 wickets despite Abhay Bhosle's 40 (33 balls, 2x4, 3x6) and Ajay Deshmukh’s (31, 20 balls, 1x4, 2x6). For the winners, Akhil took two wickets.

In the other quarters match, ABC amassed 188 for 6 wickets in 15 overs against IIA, thanks to player of the match Nitin Karodiwal's match-winning 74 (38 balls, 5x4, 5x6). Shaikh Kaif also batted well with a quickfire unbeaten 37 (14 balls, 1x4, 4x6), while Sagar Raju made 29.

For IIA, Ajay Pratap Rajput and Mohd. Raza Qureshi claimed two wickets each. Chasing a huge target, IIA could make only 117 for 9 wickets, with only Ajay Pratap (41) and Devashish (28) looking good. For the winners, Shaikh Kaif and Sandeep Barwal took two wickets each.