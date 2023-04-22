KCR to elucidate Telagana model’s 425 schemes to people

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address a public meeting to be held at Jabinda Lawns on Monday at 5 pm. BRS leaders have arrived in the city to examine the preparations for the meeting.

On Saturday, the leaders brief the press that the Maharashtra state where around 8 farmers are committing suicide daily should adopt the Telangana development model. Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao will explain the 425 scheme of the Telangana model to the people during the meeting. This meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be a huge success, the leaders said.

Considering the upcoming elections, BRS has prepared strategies to spread its wing in Maharashtra beginning from Nanded. The local leaders from Nanded joined BRS and now, it is targeting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Several local leaders and farmers in the district are in contact with BRS and around 50 former corporators will join BRS in the city during the public meeting, said the Maharashtra in-charge Jeevan Reddy.

Sitting arrangements have been made at the venue and chairs have been made available. On Friday, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta inspected the meeting venue.

BRS MP B B Patil, leaders Venugopal Chari, national general secretary Himanshu Tiwari and others were also present.

Former MP Haribhau Rathod, Shankarrao Dhondge, Feroz Patel and others were present during the press meet.