Keep CCTV cameras in police stations in working: HC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Justice R M Joshi from the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court issued orders to police officers to take care that CCTV cameras in police stations remain in working condition.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ordered keeping CCTV cameras operational in a case. It also said that the orderss hould be strictly implemented.

A case was registered against Sarpanch Bandu Nana Pawar of Jategaon in Beed district in Talwada police station under different sections of Scheduled Caste-Tribe (Atrocity) and Indian Penal Code.

In order to get anticipatory, the accused through adv Sudarshan Salunke filed a criminal appeal in the HC bench. During the hearing of this plea, the police inspector of Jategaon police station submitted a report to the bench stating that the CCTV cameras were off for three months.

The bench took serious note of the fact that the CCTVs in the police station were not working. While giving the above directions, the court said that the SC gave a decision regarding the continuous functioning of the CCTV in the police station in the case of Paramvir Singh Saini vs Baljit Singh.

The bench directed that the police officers should strictly implement the order of the SC and ensure that the CCTV cameras in all the police stations in Maharashtra continue to function uninterruptedly.

The orders also said that a copy of this decision should be sent to the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of the State. Adv N B Narvade appeared for the Government.