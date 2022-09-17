Keep the demand of separate Marathwada to yourself!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

“I do not oppose nor support the demand of separate Marathwada and keep it for yourself”, warned former assembly speaker and MLA Haribhau Bagade to Marathwada Mukti Morch, which put forward the demand of separate Marathwada.

Bagade presided over the function organised by the Morcha at Yeshwantrao Chavan Sabhagruha on Saturday to discuss the issue of the development of Marathwada region and to felicitate eminent personalities.

However, most the guests invited turned their back to the programme including union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, co-operative minister Atul Save, agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, EGS minister Sandipan Bhumre, MLC Satish Chavan, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Shirsat, chancellor of MGM university Ankushrao Kadam, industrialist Padmakar Muley and retired division commissioner Purshottam Bhapkar.

Only retired divisional commissioner Bhaskar Munde and Dwarkadas Pathrikar were present on the dais.

The founder president of the Morcha, Baba Ugale handed over the charge to the president J K Jadhav.

Bagade further said, that he don’t remember that anyone has made a demand for separate Marathwada earlier. Even Govindbhai Shroff has not made such a demand. Hence, I do not oppose not support this demand.