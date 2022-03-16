Kendrekar instructs to increase vaccination

Aurangabad, March 16:

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar has instructed every district in Marathwada to increase the percentage of corona vaccination, manage solid waste, cleanliness and increase tax collection. Kendrekar held review meetings of Nanded and Parbhani districts on Wednesday and made suggestions for updating health, education and Anganwadi in Zilla Parishad (ZP).

He instructed to increase the percentage of vaccinations. The proportion of those taking the second dose is low. Hence each collector has been instructed to increase vaccination. The proportion of those taking the second dose is 55 percent. Efforts are being made to increase this ratio to 70 percent. He also reviewed various departments of ZP. Kendrekar then reviewed the water recycling, solid waste management, sanitation, tax collection and forest cover in these districts.