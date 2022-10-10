Kendrekar orders revenue officials to clear pending works on priority

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The divisional commissioner, Sunil Kendrekar, has today held a meeting with the collectors, deputy collectors and resident deputy collectors of different districts in Marathwada.

The meeting was held in the main hall at the divisional commissionerate from 2 pm to 6 pm. In the meeting with the collectors, the divisional commissioner, instructed them to bring speed in day to day work and ensure the works are done in time. In the meeting with deputy collectors and resident deputy collectors, the deputy commissioner Parag Soman also attended the meeting. The discussion was held on many issues relating to revenue department.

Kendrekar instructed them to reduce the notice period while registering a property or updating corrections in 7/12 documents. He said them to review and clear the pending cases in each district. The aim of the meeting was to bring reforms, changes and speed up the works in the revenue department.

It is learnt that the divisional commissioner will soon conduct a meeting of all tehsils in the region.