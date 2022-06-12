Kendrekar’s transfer to be delayed due to water scheme

Completed three years as divisional commissioner

Aurangabad, June 12:

The State government is planning to replace the old 700 mm waterline under a Rs 200 crore project. That plan has been approved in principle by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The work of this scheme will be supervised by the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar. Discussions have started in the administrative circles that his transfer will be delayed. The commissioner has completed three years in Marathwada division.

Kendrekar took charge as divisional commissioner in 2019. Kendrekar's three-year term ended in February 2022. In both the years 2020-2021, Kendrekar worked for health measures in Marathwada during the corona pandemic. There was talk in the revenue circle that he would be replaced this year. But now there are speculations that his transfer might be put on hold.

The reason behind this is that the scheme was approved to replace the old 700 mm pipeline put forward by Kendrekar. CM Thackeray has also expressed confidence that Kendrekar will complete the work of the scheme, so it is being speculated that he will have to stay in Marathwada division for at least a year.

Kendrekar's service in Marathwada division

Kendrekar has worked in Aurangabad as joint commissioner of sales tax, acting collector, Collector of Beed, Cidco chief administrator and acting municipal commissioner. He was later transferred to the post of agriculture commissioner, Pune and to the sports department. In 2019, he was transferred as divisional commissioner, Marathwada.