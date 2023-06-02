Keraleeya Samajam’s New English High School excels

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Keraleeya Samajam’s New English High School achieved great success in SSC Board Examination 2022-23. Suyash Patil scored 98.60% marks and stood first, followed by Ankita Jathar (96.40%) and Devendra Deshmukh (96.20%).

A total of 89 students enrolled for the Board Exam, out of whom 24 scored above 90%, 29 secured above 80%, 18 above 70% and 17 students passed with the first division.

Keraleeya Samajam’s president M. Shridharan Nair, school committee members, headmistress Beena Thomas and teachers congratulated all the students.