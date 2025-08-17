KES president suspends Principal after release from Jail

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In-charge principal of Kohinoor College, Khuldabad, made a complaint that the president of Kohinoor Education Society (KES) had demanded extortion while he was in jail

The acting principal claimed that the KES president illegally suspended him after he (president) came out of jail.

In protest against this action, more than 55 teachers and staff went on a symbolic hunger strike for a day in front of the college on Sunday.

Joint Director of the Higher Education Department Dr Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar went to the hunger strike site and accepted the memorandum of the agitators. The staff ended the hunger strike after he assured them that he would look into the matter.

It may be noted that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) withdrew the recognition of Kohinoor's full-time principal, Dr Shankar Ambhore, as per a contempt petition filed in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court.

The issue of the salary of the college staff arose after this. The university handed over the charge of the post of principal to senior professor Kamrunnisa Begum Ikramuddin Shaikh.

Meanwhile, when KES president Mazhar Khan was in the custody of Khultabad police, 58 teaching and non-teaching employees complained to the rural superintendent police that the president had been demanding extortion from the Principal through the phone of other persons.

After Mazhar Khan came out of jail, he ordered Dr Ambhore, whose recognition was cancelled by Bamu, to take over the post of principal on August 6.

The president also issued orders on August 9 to suspend acting principal Kamrunnisa Shaikh from the post of principal and teacher. As many as 25 reasons were given in these orders. Claiming that all this had happened illegally, more than 55 teachers and employees went on a hunger strike in the college itself on Sunday against this action. This hunger strike was supported by 'BAMUCTO' and other organisations.

Box

Demands made by teachers

In the memorandum given to the Joint Director, the teachers have made 9 demands, including freezing the powers of KES president Mazhar Khan, secretary Asma Khan, and joint secretary Maqsood Khan, immediately appointing an administrator to the college, canceling the illegal suspension of the principal, conducting an inquiry into the administration during the time of former principal Shankar Ambhore, and filing cases against KES president director and others in the case of missing service books of employees. When contacted, the president of the KES was not available for comment.