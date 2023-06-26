Kesharbai Dhoot passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Kesharbai Nandlal Dhoot passed away on Monday. She was 89 years old. She is the mother of Venugopal, Rajkumar, and Pradeep Dhoot and the aunt of Kishorilal, Radhavallabh, and Ramesh Dhoot. She is survived by daughters-in-law, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Her funeral procession will start from Dhoot Bungalow on June 27 at 9.30 am and the last rites will be performed on her at Rameshwar Mandir area in Kaigaon Toka, on the banks of River Godavari.