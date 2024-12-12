Keshav Vaishy & Sunil Paropkari given farewell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Keshav Vaishy and Sunil Shrinivasrao Paropkari were given farewell in a programme held recently on their retirement from the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) as Principal Technical Officer (Civil) and Senior Electrician respectively.

Keshav joined the NIELIT in 1990 while Sunil was in the service at the institute since 1988. Executive director of NIELIT Dr Jairaj Kidav, Saurabh Bansod, Ajay C, D S Raje, Milind Kshirsagar and others were present.