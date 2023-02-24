Kewal dnyan Kalyanak ceremony held

Aurangabad: The nine day Panchakalyanak Mahotsav is being held under the guidance of Shri Guptinandi Gurudev. at Kachner. A Keval dnyan Kalyanak ceremony was held on Thursday in the presence of hundreds of devotees. The dedication of Navagrah idols was also held on the occasion. An aahar vidhi was also held on the occasion. Tap Sanskar, mantranyas, pratishtha havan, adhivasana, netronmilan, gunaropan, surimantra, kewal dnyan abhishek and acharya divyadhawani were held in the afternoon session. A cultural programme was held in the evening. Temple trust president Sanjay Papdiwal, general secretary Chandrashekhar Patni, Mahavir Patni and others were present.