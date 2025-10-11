Khadi Fashion Show held at MGM

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission University’s Khadi Research Centre organised Khadi Vastra Sangati Mahotsav at Rukmini Auditorium on Saturday as part of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Additional Superintendent of Police Annapurna Singh, Gautam Patare, Asha Borse, Ritu Chavan, Savita Chavan, Anita Jamadar and all the concerned officers and employees of the police force were present in this fashion show.

Industrialist Dr Ranjit Kakkar and MGM School Director Dr Aparna Kakkar, along with all the deans, directors, principals, heads of departments and other concerned, participated in this festival.

All the dignitaries participate in the fashion show wearing Khadi clothes made at the MGM Khadi Centre. All these clothes were designed by Director Shubha Mahajan. Dr Asha Deshpande conducted the programme proceedings.