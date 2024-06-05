Khaire blames Danve for his debacle in LS polls

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After tasting defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, it appears that the rift has again developed between Chandrakant Khaire and the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve. Khaire criticised Danve, who is also the district chief of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, stating that he did not fulfill his responsibilities during the LS elections.

While speaking to the media Khaire said, "I suspect there is factionalism within the party. I will be meeting Uddhav Thackeray regarding this matter. This needs to be conveyed, otherwise, it will pose a risk in the future. Not a single legislative seat will be won. We need to take action now. One district chief is unwell. The other district chief is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. He used to come here, stay for 10 minutes, and leave. I was left alone. I was working alone. Danve has grown in stature now. He should grow even more, but he is the district chief and didn't pay attention. If he didn't want to give up the position of district chief, then he should have worked.” I will present my concerns to the party chief and then he will take further decision, added Khaire.

Earlier rift over candidacy

Danve had sought a ticket to contest the election from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. However, when the party nominated Khaire, he was displeased. At that time, Danve had clearly stated that he would not campaign for Khaire but would campaign for the party. Subsequently, the party leader managed to convince Danve.

Danve on a study tour

Meanwhile, it was informed by Danve’s office that he went abroad on a study tour on Wednesday. Attempts were made to contact him on mobile phone, but was in vain as he was not available to comment on the issue.