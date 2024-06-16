Khaire-Danve comes together after 10 days of election result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the defeat in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire hurled accusations at Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. Danve also replied in his own style to the allegation made by Khaire. There is a rift between them. However, 10 days after the results of the Lok Sabha elections, they came together for a review meeting organised in Gangapur.

District chief of UBT Sena Ambadas Danve sought the ticket for Aurangabad Lok Sabha. However, Danve was displeased as the party gave the ticket to Khaire. Later. this displeasure was removed. Speaking to the media after the election result, Khaire criticised the district chief of the party Danve for not fulfilling his responsibility in the elections.

This indicated there was an internal dispute between Khaire and Danve. Responding to Khaire's allegation two days ago, Danve said “Complaints cannot be answered with counter complaints. Because I am junior to him.' He tried to settle the dispute in this way. In all these circumstances, office-bearers and workers were paying attention to whether Khaire and Danve would reunite.

Where did they come together?

UBT Sena contact chief Vinod Ghosalkar was on a tour of the district for the last two days. A review meeting was held at Gangapur on Saturday. Khaire and Danve were sitting together in this meeting. Vinod Ghosalkar reviewed and made various suggestions regarding the assembly elections in the meeting.

Maintain strong confidence

In the meeting, Ambadas Danve said the party was defeated in the Lok Sabha. “But, there is a need to maintain strong confidence. We will have to take a flight from this defeat like a phoenix bird. I tried to canvass in all ways. Those who believed in the party voted. Let's leave what has happened and remove the shortcomings for the future,” he added.