Khaire is a closed chapter for us

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

"From the political perspective in the district, the chapter ‘Chandrakant Khaire’is closed much before. There is no meaning in repeating the same issue frequently. Now, discussions should be made for the development of the city and the district. Reacting to old allegations is useless”, said guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre.

There has started planning the strategies for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. After taking charge as guardian minister, he visited the Smart City Office for the first time on Friday. He discussed various issues with the AMC and smart city corporation officers.

After the meeting, Bhumre interacted with the newsmen. He said, the voters had chosen Khaire for 30 years, but he has ruined the city. We are presently visiting various wards in the city. We are trying to know the problems of the residents and resolve them. We are getting good responses from them.

The opponents are frequently alleging us because they don’t have any development issues, Bhumre said.

Thousands of people from the state attended the Dussehra convention of chief minister Eknath Shinde at BKC in Mumbai. Many were astonished by the number of people gathered for the meeting. The crowd was double the crowd that attended Uddhav Thackeray’s public meeting, Bhumre said.