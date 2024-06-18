Khaire meets Jarange, Hake, and Waghmare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Chandrakant Khaire, on Tuesday, visited Manoj Jarange, who is leading the fight for Maratha reservation, at the private hospital in the city to inquire about his health. Khaire also met with Lakshman Hake and Navnath Waghmare in Wadigodri, Jalna district, who are on an indefinite hunger strike to protect the OBC reservation.

Khaire was accompanied by deputy contact chief Vijayrao Salve, Marathwada Secretary of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena Prabhakar Mate Patil, former Mayor and Lok Sabha coordinator Sudam Sonawane, Tehsil chief Manoj Pere Patil, Suresh Kardile, Rashtriya Charmakar Mahasangh’s Santosh Jatve and others.