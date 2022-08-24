Khaled Pathan passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

A retired employee of Fatima Girls High School and resident of Kaiser Colony, Khaled Ismail Pathan, died of a brief illness on Tuesday evening. He was 58.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Minara Masjid in Kaiser Colony late in the evening and the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque.

He is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters. He was the younger brother of Congress leader Ibrahim Pathan.