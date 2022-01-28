Kham River project sans funding from ASCDCL, AMC or Government

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration has underlined that it is a matter of pride for the citizens as the Kham River Rejuvenation Project, which has been implemented through people's participation, will now be implemented in other cities of the state. The project sans any fund from the AMC or Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) or the government.

The facelift of the river took place in one long year. The Kham Eco Park witnessed the development of green cover, beautification, open gym, amphitheatre, attractive lighting, citizens-friendly facilities etc. The environment minister Aaditya Thackeray dedicated the project to the public on January 26. Later on, the BJP accused the AMC of wasting Smart City Fund on the river project. Hence the civic administration gave a reply to it today. It may be noted that the AMC has named the newly developed gardens, water tanks, reservoirs, lawns, streetlights etc on the riverside after the political leaders of all parties.

According to Shiv Sena leader and former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, " It is wrong to allege that the Centre's fund has been misused. The BJP leaders were invited, but none of them turned up. BJP went on backfoot after viewing that the works are being undertaken with the initiatives of Shiv Sena. Hence the allegations made by them are baseless. BJP leaders are unable to digest the works like Marathwada Muktisangram Smarak, installation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, new developments in solid waste management, new roads, momentum to the water supply scheme etc."

Adds another Sena leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire, " The city is witnessing development by Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The eyes of BJP leaders are getting red on seeing the series of development works. This is the reason why they are indulging in low-level politics. Their position will degrade if they stand in opposition. The Kham River function was organised keeping the dignity of all public representatives. The name of former mayor Vijaya Rahatkar is also given on the campus of Kham River."