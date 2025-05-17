Kham River revival brings new life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The revival of the Kham River within the jurisdiction of the Narayanpur Grampanchayat has emerged as a model initiative. With the joint efforts of the Zilla Parishad, EcoSattva organisation, and the Grampanchayat, works such as deepening, widening, and desilting the river have been completed.

Earlier, due to accumulated silt, the river’s flow had stopped, negatively impacting agriculture. However, with the restoration now complete, a steady flow of clean water has resumed, providing a sustainable water source for farming in the village. Besides, the silt removed from the riverbed was transformed into a track, creating a space for villagers to walk and exercise.

The rejuvenation of the river has increased environmental awareness in the village, with added emphasis on cleanliness and waste management. The event saw the presence of Gauri Mirashi from EcoSattva, Sarpanch Naser Patel, Village Development Officer Swapnil Gharmode, Deputy Sarpanch Majid Sandu Shaikh, and members Bismillah Shaikh, Hujrabi Shaikh, Nilofar Shaikh, Tamiz Shaikh, Sofia Shaikh, Harisingh Muley, Dilip Kharat, among others.