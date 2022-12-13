Kharwadkar to take over as head of DP Unit

Aurangabad:

The joint director of the Department of Town Planning, Sumedh Kharwadkar, will be joining as the head of the Development Plan (DP) unit on Thursday. He will be succeeding the deputy director Raza Khan (heading the unit) after his transfer to Mumbai during the last week.

While speaking to the newspaper Kharwadkar said, “I received the transfer order on Tuesday stating to take charge of the DP unit on Thursday. After joining, I will review the progress of work done so far and then would be able to speak on the required time needed to accomplish the task. The effort will be taken to complete it as early as possible.”

As reported earlier, the preparation of the city development plan has been in the news for the past seven years. The state government had deployed an independent DP unit to prepare the plan. The unit comprising expert town planners, under the headship of Khan, were preparing the plan for the past one and a half year. In the last meeting held with the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, Khan informed him that the plan is nearing completion and the maps of existing land use (ELU) would be released soon. However, his sudden transfer surprised one and all in the department and pushed us to think over the fate of the DP plan.