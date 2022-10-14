Khinvasara Property Showcase begins today

The two-day Khinvasara Property Showcase will begin at Khinvasara Headquarters, Plot No. 16, Chikalthana MIDC in front of Airport on Saturday. Information about Khnivasara Group’s housing projects, bungalows, farmhouses, plots, and commercial projects will be available under one roof in the exhibition.

Director Ravindra Khinvasara said the exhibition will be open on October 15 and 16 between 10 am and 9 pm. Every year, the group celebrates ‘Investors Day' and on this occasion the exhibition is organised. The customers will be informed about the projects like Khinvasara City (Paithan Road), Autumn (Pannalalnagar), Khinvasara Town (Teesgaon), August Highstreet, Orange Square, Goldplex, Business Centre, Village, Lotus, Nakshatra Villas and especially for the people above 65 years, a 100 flats project ‘Vishramwada’ in Nakshatrawadi, where the facilities from wheelchair to doctors will be available. The customers will have the options of houses ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1.5 crores. The customers booking houses during the exhibition will get an attractive cash discount. Apart, customers taking advantage of Khinvasara Multiplexes in Aurangpura and Waluj and at Hotel TeAmo will get attractive offers.

Khinvasara has appealed to the customers to take advantage of this unique opportunity for two days.