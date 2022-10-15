Khinvasara Property Showcase draws overwhelming response on 1st day

Khinvasara Property Showcase is being organised so that one can have one’s own dream house in Aurangabad. The exhibition received a good response on an inaugural day.

Khinvasara Group has provided the best option of investment option in plots, flats and farmhouses for people on Diwali festival. Consumers are being given attractive offers on book properties in the exhibition.

The properties exhibition will conclude on October 16. An ‘Investor Day’ will be celebrated on the evening of Sunday. The information about the 11 different Khinvasara projects developed in and around the city is being provided in the exhibition.

The information about projects which included Khinvasara City (Paithan Road), Autumn (Pannalalnagar) with 3 and 4 BHK, Khinvasara Town (Teesgaon), Khinvasara August Highstreet, Khinvasara Orange Square, Khinvasara Goldplex, Khinvasara Business Centre, Khinvasara Village, Khinvasara Lotus, Nakshatra Villas and Vishramwada (project for senior citizens) are under one umbrella.

The exhibition, throughout the day, witnessed a huge rush of visitors accompanied by family members and friends.

Customers were seen visiting each stall and seeking information on housing projects. The exhibition is open to all, from middle-class to high-class citizens. Managing director of Khinvasara Group Ravindra Khinvasara appealed to people to avail of the opportunity.