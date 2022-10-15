Khushiyon ki Diwali’begins at Prozone

Prozone Mall has brought a unique initiative ‘Khusiyon Ki Diwali’ during the Diwali festival between October 15 and 30. The Mall is all set to welcome this grand festival of lights with attractive offers and exciting festive deals for the customers. A unique officer for customers is ‘shop for Rs.4,999/- , write a catchy slogan and get a chance to win top 3 bumper prizes – Diamond Jewellery, Electric Scooter and Furniture Set. Apart, there are many more attractive prizes like electronics, home Appliances,furnishings and more goodies to be won.

To make the shopping more rewarding, the customers will get an assured gift voucher on shopping for Rs.9,999/- and above.

Similarly, Prozone has planned engaging workshops like LIVE Diya Making, Lantern making, Rangoli Lamp; Tattoo making and entertainment activities for the whole family like Quiz time and Fancy Dress on Ramayan Theme, Treasure Hunt, Jugal Bandi,Indo Western Fashion Show, Paithani Saree Ramp Walk, Laddoo Eating Competition, Group Dance,Rock Band and much more.