Kick off ceremony of STRIVE project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) has received approval from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of the union Government to implement the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) under the World Bank-assisted project Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE). The kick-off ceremony was held at the Massia Waluj office on Thursday, in the presence of Dr Julie Reviere, Country Director - GIZ India, Dr Rodney Reviere, project head IGVET, GIZ India, SR Suryawanshi, Joint director, RO DVET Aurangabad, and Massia president Kiran Jagtap.

The STRIVE project will form an industry cluster under Massia to develop skilled manpower for member companies and promote and implement the NAPS. The programme will provide skill training and on-job training to ITI, 10th pass students, unemployed youth, and young women in trades such as CNC operator, machining technician, wire harness assembly operator, welder, electrician, and fitter. Special training and capacity-building programmes will be conducted to effectively implement the scheme.

MASSIA skill development centre is already implementing skill development programmes in collaboration with the GIZ-IGVET project in Aurangabad and has also established a centre at its office as the nodal centre for implementing all skill development activities. The organization is supporting the World Bank-funded PPP ITI project and has formed a career guidance programme in more than 20 Government ITIs. The dignitaries appreciated the work done by Massia in supporting industry and training. Massia members urged more industries to participate in the NAPS scheme and contact their office for more information and to benefit from the project.