Kidnapper detains man telling he wants to marry his wife

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 22:

A kidnapper kidnapped a man threatening him that he wants to marry his wife. Later, the accused called victim’s wife from his phone and asked her to come and meet her or he will kill her husband. The wife then informed the Satara police and with their help rescued her husband. The accused has been identified as Datta Nathaprasad Pawar (23, Pangarkarnagar, Jalna). The Satara police have arrested Pawar and he has been remanded in police custody for one day.

Police said, accused Datta knew complainant Mithum (name changed) and his wife Priya (name changed). Priya runs a beauty parlour and Mithun works as an assistant manager in a private company. Priya had close relations with Datta and when Mithun came to know about it he took her phone and send her to her parents. Datta was restless as he could not contact Priya. Last Sunday, he met Mithun and told him that he want to tell something very important about his wife. He then took Mithun outside on the pretext to have tea. However, he took Mithun to a house and detained him there. Datta then took the bike and mobile phone of Mithun. He then called Priya from her husband’s phone. He threatened her that he wants to marry her and if she refuses, he will kill her husband.

After this incident, Priya went to Satara police station and told them about the incident. The police on Tuesday evening arrested Datta and rescued Mithun. PSI Shankar Shirsath is further investigating the case.