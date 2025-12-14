Kidnappers intended to kill me, alleges abducted trader Aziz Shaikh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Abduction of a trader occurred on Friday in the Sajapur area of Waluj Mahanagar on the Solapur–Dhule highway. The abducted trader, Aziz Ismail Shaikh, has alleged that the kidnappers intended to kill him following a dispute over a Hyva truck deal.

Aziz Shaikh, a businessman from Sajapur, had purchased two trucks. One Hyva truck (MH-17-LX-4848) was sold a few days ago to the owner of a car (MH-20-FH-5050). However, as the truck remained registered in Aziz’s name and finance instalments were unpaid, the finance company began pressuring Aziz and his guarantor. Aziz later brought the truck back to Sajapur, following which, he claims, the abduction took place.

On Friday afternoon, while Aziz and his truck driver Salim Yusuf Shaikh were refuelling at a petrol pump, a silver car (MH-20-FH-5050) arrived with three persons known to Aziz. They assaulted him, forced him into the car, and drove towards Karodi. Aziz alleged that during the assault, the abductors were discussing killing him and initially planned to take him towards Dharampur, but diverted towards Khultabad fearing police involvement.

Meanwhile, Salim Shaikh and Aziz’s wife approached the MIDC Waluj police, following which a search was launched. According to Aziz, two to three other cars were following his vehicle. After brutally assaulting him inside the car, the kidnappers took Aziz to the Khuldabad police station. His friend Yusufbhai from Sajapur and some friends from Padegaon also reached the police station. Discussions continued there until late Saturday night. Finally, to secure Aziz’s release, the Hyva truck (MH-17-LX-4848) was brought from Sajapur to Khuldabad and handed over to the kidnappers, after which Aziz was freed.

Further investigation is underway under senior police inspector Rameshwar Gade, and police said the accused will be arrested soon.