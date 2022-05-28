Kiran Jagtap as new MASSIA president

New executive body consists of 27 members

Aurangabad, May 28:

Kiran Jagtap, owner of the Cast 4 Aluminium Company, Shendra was elected unopposed as the president of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA). The outgoing president Narayan Pawar handed over the charge to Jagtap in the annual general body meeting held at Massia Chikalthana hall recently.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Pawar. He gave detailed information about the work done during his tenure and informed how the work of the organization can be done in a better way. The fourth issue of Udyog Samvad was published on the occasion. Editor Rajesh Mandhani, joint-editor Shriram Shinde and Salil Pendse were preset. Gajanan Deshmukh presented the minutes of the last quarterly meeting. Secretary Chetan Raut reviewed the work of the previous quarter and treasurer Sudeep Adatiya and Abhishek Modani reviewed the annual accounts. Returning officer Keshav Partkar announced the selection of 27 members of the executive.

Chikalthana committee:

Bhagwan Raut (vice president), Rajendra Chaudhary (secretary), Sudeep Adliya (joint sec), Suresh Khillare (treasurer). Manish Agrawal, Sachin Gaike, Rajesh Hundekar, Viren Patil, Kundan Reddy, Shrikant Suryawanshi, Nitin Toshniwal and Rohan Yeole (members).

Waluj committee:

Anil Patil (vice president), Rahul Mogale (secretary), Abhishek Modani (joint sec), Pralhad Gaikwad (treasurer), Dushyant Athawale (PRO), Ravi Aher (joint PRO), Shriram Shyamrao Shinde (Editor) Udyog Samvad, Sarjerao Salunke (jt editor).Sharad Chopde, Arjun Gaikwad, Ajay Gandhi, Rajesh Mandhani, Harishchadra Pathade, Anand Patil and Kamlakar Paril (members).

Members honoured for various achievements

Rajesh Mandhani, Abhishek Modani, Vitthal Gore, MB Deshmukh were felicitated for receiving various awards. Gajanan Deshmukh, architect Kamal Rao, Suresh Khillare, Dushyant Athawale, Salil Pendse, Sunita Rathi, Sulabha Thorat, Ratnaprabha Shinde, Arti Pargaonkar, Mangesh Nirkar and Sagar Mulajkar were also felicitated.