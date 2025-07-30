Kiran P. Dongavkar appointed new district Congress president, replaces Dr. Kalyan Kale

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Congress party has officially announced Kiran Patil Dongaonkar as the new president of its chhatrapati sambhajinagar Rural District Committee, replacing current president and sitting MP Dr. Kalyan Kale. The state leadership declared the appointment on Monday, sparking enthusiasm among party workers across the district.

Dongavkar will assume charge from Dr. Kale at a formal event to be held at Gandhi Bhavan, Shahaganj. Following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Jalna constituency, Dr. Kale has been preoccupied with parliamentary responsibilities, and was reportedly finding it difficult to manage both districts under his charge. With upcoming local self-government elections on the horizon, the party has chosen Dongavkar for his youth, balanced leadership style, and grassroots connect. A loyalist within party circles, Dongavkar has served in multiple capacities over the years. Kiran Patil Dongavkar currently holds the position of vice-chairman of the District Central Cooperative Bank. He has been the district congress vice-president since 2012 and also served as a member of the District Planning Committee from 2012 to 2014. He currently heads the Mukteshwar Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, Gangapur, and also serves as secretary of the Bhagirathi Shikshan Prasarak Mandal. Observers believe his performance in the upcoming elections will be closely watched as a test of his leadership at the grassroots level.