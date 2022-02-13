Kirti Stambh near Ellora caves will not be removed: union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy

Assurance to Lalit Gandhi, national president of Jain Federation

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

The union minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy has given a clear assurance to Lalit Gandhi, national president of Jain community that the Jain Kirti Stambh near Ellora Caves in Aurangabad district will not be removed.

The Jain community across the country was outraged when it was learned that a letter was sent to the Jain community by the Archaeological department to remove the Kirti Stambh near Ellora caves. In this regard, a delegation of the Jain community led by the national president of the 'All India Jain Minority Federation' (Akhil Bharatiya Jain Alpasankhyank Mahasangh), Lalit Gandhi, met Reddy in Hyderabad. After the discussion, Reddy assured that no decision would be taken by the archaeological department that hurts the feelings of the Jain community and that a final decision would be taken in consultation with the concerned senior officials. The contribution of the Jain community in nation building and the message of Lord Mahavira for world peace is honorable for all in the country. No work will be done that will hurt the feelings of the society, said Reddy. The minister also aired a video message on the occasion. Gandhi expressed the sentiments of the community regarding the erection and maintenance of the Kirti Stambh. He also discussed in detail the difficulties caused by the archaeological department regarding the ancient pilgrimage sites of the Jain community at various places across the country, pending restoration of many ancient temples, transfer of images of Jain Tirthankars and temple relics found in excavations at various places. National general secretary Sandeep Bhandari, president of Andhra Pradesh division Mukesh Chouhan, president of Telangana division Vimal Nahar, office bearers of Digambar Samaj Ashok Pahade, Mithun Porwal and others were present in the delegation.

Joint meeting to discuss the issues

Reddy assured that various issues related to restoration of ancient temples, restoration of ancient pilgrimage sites, various demands for preserving the sanctity of shrines like Sammed Shikharji, Girnar, Shatrunjay will be discussed in a joint meeting that would soon be convened under his chairmanship, along with a delegation of Jain community, senior officials of the archaeological and cultural departments.