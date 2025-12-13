Kite-flying trend hits city, deadly nylon manja spark police action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following trends in Gujarat and Rajasthan, kite enthusiasts have started organizing competitions in the city. Participants increasingly use dangerous nylon strings in open grounds and outskirts. The Crime Branch recently arrested Shaikh Amer (25, Prabuddh Nagar) and Al amein Khan (Muzaffarnagar, Harsul) for selling and buying nylon strings. Police seized 55 spools from their homes, and the court remanded both in police custody for two days, said Deputy Commissioner Ratnakar Navale. The city police have intensified operations against nylon manja vendors, arresting eight others recently. Investigations revealed that many sellers had purchased large quantities from Surat via courier since October. Amer and Alamein bought strings from these vendors. Police, acting on directives from Commissioner Praveen Pawar and senior officers, tracked and arrested them.

Vegetable Seller Turns Nylon String Trader

Alamein, arrested from Muzaffarnagar, is a vegetable seller. Both accused had purchased nylon strings from previously arrested vendors Muddasir, Sameer Ahmad, Shaikh Firoz. They ordered the strings via courier on October 13 and sold them at a profit buying for Rs 400 and selling up to Rs 700.

Main supplier on the run

Including the previous arrests, ten nylon string sellers have been apprehended so far. Armaan, aka Sonu (Sanjay nagar), who supplied strings on commission, remains absconding. Investigations confirm that Amer and Alamein purchased their strings from him, and the police are conducting a thorough search.

Even small purchases could lead to arrests

Customers who bought nylon strings from city vendors just out of curiosity are now under police radar. After vendor arrests, the police have orders to arrest all individuals who purchased strings from them, according to Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar.