Knife and rod attack at Khandoba Fair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two men were attacked with a knife and rod during the Khandoba fair in Satara village on Sunday afternoon.

The accused have been identified as Rishi Sable and Navin Bankar (both residents of Satara). According to the complaint lodged by Vilas Rathod, his son Viren, along with friends Manav and Roshan, had attended the Khandoba fair. The accused, without any provocation, assaulted Viren and his friend Manav with a knife and a rod, leaving them injured. Satara police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.