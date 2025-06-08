Knife attacks rock city: 4 incidents in one day raise safety concerns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Just days after a youth preparing for competitive exams was stabbed, four more violent knife attacks were reported across the city on Saturday, highlighting rising concerns over public safety and interpersonal violence.

Landlord assaults tenant in Harsul

In Jahangir Colony, landlord Mohammad Junaid and his family attacked tenant Sheikh Umar Sheikh Ramjani and his relatives after a dispute over vacating the house. The attackers used verbal abuse and metal bangles, seriously injuring Umar. The incident occurred on June 6. Harsul Police have registered a case.

Husband assaulted by wife and her kin

In Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi, Pradeep Dilip Kedare was allegedly attacked by his wife Mayuri, her cousin Abhijeet Jagtap, sister-in-law Akanksha Jagtap, and Vandana Shinde during a domestic dispute over his son being forced to sell liquor. Pradeep suffered a serious head injury after being struck with a stone. The attack took place around 10 pm on June 3. Mukundwadi Police have filed a case.

Money dispute leads to group stabbing

A financial dispute escalated into violence near Khadkeshwar temple. After a phone argument, Vicky Puse called Harshal Ratan Tayade, Sagar Rathod, Gaurav Rajgure, and Arjun Gungase to meet. Vicky, along with Aditya Changle alias "Gangya," Rahul Mane, and two unidentified men, launched a knife attack on the group. All four victims sustained serious injuries. The incident occurred on the afternoon of June 6. City Chowk Police are investigating.

Old friend stabs man over personal grudge

Kishor Gokuldas Chotiya of Kamgar Chowk, Cidco, was attacked at home by old friend Pravin Dange on June 5. Dange allegedly stabbed Kishor over a personal dispute involving Kishor's comments to Dange’s wife. He also assaulted Kishor’s wife before fleeing on a bike. Pundliknagar Police registered an FIR on June 7.